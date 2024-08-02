Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.82

Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.82 and last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 255492 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MQ. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marqeta has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.13.

Marqeta Stock Down 4.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.73.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 32.98%. The company had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marqeta news, Director Martha Cummings sold 40,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $220,118.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MQ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marqeta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,739,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marqeta by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,435,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,621 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marqeta by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,305,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,015,000 after purchasing an additional 900,675 shares during the period. One Fin Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Marqeta by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,356,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in Marqeta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

