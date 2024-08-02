MARBLEX (MBX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $67.59 Million

MARBLEX (MBX) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. MARBLEX has a total market cap of $67.59 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MARBLEX has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MARBLEX token can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00000802 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MARBLEX

MARBLEX launched on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 322,110,723 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,205,271 tokens. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

MARBLEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 322,110,723 with 134,205,270.5119247 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.50785549 USD and is down -2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 36 active market(s) with $1,800,632.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MARBLEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MARBLEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

