Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $198.16

Mainstreet Equity Corp. (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$198.16 and last traded at C$197.02, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$197.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MEQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Mainstreet Equity from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Acumen Capital boosted their price objective on Mainstreet Equity from C$210.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Mainstreet Equity Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$172.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$172.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.99 by C$1.62. The firm had revenue of C$61.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$58.95 million. Mainstreet Equity had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 74.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mainstreet Equity Corp. will post 7.1907783 EPS for the current year.

Mainstreet Equity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th were paid a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Mainstreet Equity’s payout ratio is presently 0.63%.

Insider Activity at Mainstreet Equity

In related news, Director Ron Anderson acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$175.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,600.00. 48.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mainstreet Equity Company Profile

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of mid-market residential rental apartment buildings in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in British Columbia, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, and Winnipeg.

