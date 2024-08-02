MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Gap Up to $13.16

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.16, but opened at $13.80. MAG Silver shares last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 177,779 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAG shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on MAG Silver from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Ventum Cap Mkts lowered MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MAG Silver from $20.25 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.12.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in MAG Silver by 8.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 115,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $3,151,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $9,932,000. Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

