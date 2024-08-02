Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Lowered to C$18.20

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$18.80 to C$18.20 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LUN. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Haywood Securities downgraded Lundin Mining from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Ventum Financial raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$17.42.

Shares of LUN traded down C$0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$13.03. 490,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307,529. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$8.18 and a 12-month high of C$17.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05. The company has a market cap of C$10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.11, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.82.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.03). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of C$1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.51 billion. Research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.7934045 EPS for the current year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total value of C$215,000.00. In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Teitur Nolsoe Poulsen sold 8,834 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.64, for a total value of C$155,831.76. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total value of C$215,000.00. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

