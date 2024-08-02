Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Oppenheimer

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Oppenheimer from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Lumos Pharma Stock Performance

Lumos Pharma stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.84. 17,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,770. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58. Lumos Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $4.55.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.33. Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 119.87% and a negative net margin of 2,434.69%. The business had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lumos Pharma will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of products and therapies for people with rare diseases. Its primary product candidate is LUM-201, an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

