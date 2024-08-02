Lummis Asset Management LP Sells 2,943 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Lummis Asset Management LP lessened its position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,586 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the quarter. Lummis Asset Management LP’s holdings in SouthState were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SouthState during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,485,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in SouthState by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,208,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,485,000 after purchasing an additional 466,144 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in SouthState by 270.2% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 353,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,075,000 after purchasing an additional 258,168 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in SouthState by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 620,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,402,000 after purchasing an additional 149,745 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in SouthState by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 596,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,376,000 after purchasing an additional 116,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of SouthState from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of SouthState from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

SouthState Price Performance

SSB traded down $4.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.54. 819,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,635. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.68. SouthState Co. has a 52-week low of $63.36 and a 52-week high of $101.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.81.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $425.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.08 million. SouthState had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from SouthState’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is 33.93%.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

