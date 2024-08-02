Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Hits New 52-Week High at $99.51

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $99.51 and last traded at $98.04, with a volume of 5136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.63 and a 200-day moving average of $80.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.84 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 9.74%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total value of $320,245.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,819.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 258.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 486 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.