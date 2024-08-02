Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $39.20

Lords Group Trading plc (LON:LORD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 39.20 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 39.61 ($0.51), with a volume of 23018 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.50 ($0.52).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.16) price objective on shares of Lords Group Trading in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 43.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 47.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £65.59 million, a P/E ratio of 3,975.00 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a GBX 1.33 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Lords Group Trading’s previous dividend of $0.67. This represents a yield of 2.74%. Lords Group Trading’s payout ratio is presently 20,000.00%.

Lords Group Trading plc distributes building materials, plumbing, heating, and DIY goods to local tradesmen, developers, small and medium construction companies, and retail customers. The company operates in two divisions, Merchanting; and Plumbing and Heating. It also distributes heating and plumbing products to a network of independent merchants, installers, and general public.

