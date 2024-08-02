Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 188.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LBPH. B. Riley raised their price objective on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.15. The stock had a trading volume of 358,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,977. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. On average, research analysts forecast that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 212,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 67,607 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 429,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 73,935 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 96.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 942,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,356,000 after buying an additional 461,576 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $914,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company develops bexicaserin (LP352), which has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

