LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Robert W. Baird

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of LivaNova from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivaNova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.83.

NASDAQ:LIVN traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.62. The stock had a trading volume of 271,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,527. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.26 and a 200 day moving average of $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.53 and a beta of 0.99. LivaNova has a one year low of $42.75 and a one year high of $64.47.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.28. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 13.78% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $294.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 56,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $3,403,608.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,068.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in LivaNova by 6.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,612,000 after acquiring an additional 100,133 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LivaNova by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in LivaNova by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in LivaNova by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 829,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,922,000 after buying an additional 14,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at $781,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

