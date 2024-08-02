Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Short Interest Update

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,140,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the June 30th total of 20,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 10.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Lithium Americas Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of Lithium Americas stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $2.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,406,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,312,045. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.39. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $12.38.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $6.50 to $5.10 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.90 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.67.

Get Our Latest Report on LAC

Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,534,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,116,000 after purchasing an additional 39,419 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 242,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 18,388 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, General Motors Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. General Motors Holdings LLC now owns 30,004,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,829,000 after purchasing an additional 15,002,245 shares during the period.

About Lithium Americas

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.