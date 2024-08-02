Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO traded down $4.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.18. The stock had a trading volume of 63,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,844. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $164.00 and a 52 week high of $261.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.67.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 30.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LECO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.43.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Further Reading

