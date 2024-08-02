Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $219.43.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LECO

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

NASDAQ LECO traded down $4.63 on Thursday, reaching $194.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,257. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.67. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $164.00 and a 52 week high of $261.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,709,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,458,387,000 after buying an additional 15,062 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 7.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,856,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,129,000 after buying an additional 121,914 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,627,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 687,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,578,000 after purchasing an additional 67,867 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 561,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.