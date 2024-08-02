LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $104.95, but opened at $112.00. LGI Homes shares last traded at $112.74, with a volume of 51,863 shares.

The financial services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $602.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.44 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LGIH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on LGI Homes from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

Institutional Trading of LGI Homes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,220,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,389,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 9.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,460,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,929,000 after buying an additional 131,467 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,443,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,158,000 after buying an additional 58,850 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 846,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,473,000 after buying an additional 49,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 674,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,878,000 after buying an additional 86,265 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 12.63 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.92.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Featured Stories

