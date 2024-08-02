Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Stock Price Down 8%

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.06 and last traded at $2.07. 1,088,649 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 3,638,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 15.58 and a quick ratio of 15.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.00.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,311.12% and a negative return on equity of 108.54%. As a group, analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 116.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 12,225 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,747,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 17,009 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 18,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

