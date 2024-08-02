Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Purchases 25,000 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) by 250.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 13,627.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 11,856 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 665.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 19,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 303.9% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Rush Street Interactive Trading Up 0.2 %

RSI stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,005,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,521. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.62 and a beta of 1.79.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $217.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.05 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. Research analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

