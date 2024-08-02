Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Makes New $86,000 Investment in Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 110,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned approximately 0.47% of Xcel Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XELB. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Xcel Brands by 31.6% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 606,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 145,833 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands during the first quarter valued at about $600,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,242,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 550,453 shares in the last quarter. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

XELB stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.72. 19,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,939. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84. Xcel Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 156.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xcel Brands, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston brand, the C Wonder, the TowerHill by Christie Brinkley brand (the CB brand), and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

