Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Increases Stake in Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in shares of Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Prime Medicine were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,200,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Prime Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,278,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its stake in Prime Medicine by 733.3% in the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Prime Medicine in the first quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Prime Medicine by 18.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,951,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,700,000 after purchasing an additional 617,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

PRME stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.61. 519,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 784,084. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.52. The company has a market cap of $673.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.25. Prime Medicine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $15.75.

Prime Medicine ( NYSE:PRME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRME. Chardan Capital began coverage on Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Prime Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Prime Medicine from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prime Medicine currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.09.

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

