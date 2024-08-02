Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Acquires New Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 9,698 shares during the period. PFW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 8,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,000. LVZ Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 12,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synovus Financial

In other Synovus Financial news, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 6,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $171,571.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,466,493 shares in the company, valued at $36,984,953.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP D Wayne Akins, Jr. bought 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.40 per share, with a total value of $916,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Eli Samaha sold 6,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $171,571.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,466,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,984,953.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,326 shares of company stock worth $4,557,245 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Synovus Financial stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.74. 1,650,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.42 and its 200 day moving average is $38.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.40. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $47.83.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.20. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $563.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.81.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

