Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 7.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.91 and last traded at $2.87. Approximately 1,628,874 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 4,042,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

LESL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.25 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.18.

The stock has a market capitalization of $526.51 million, a PE ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average is $5.50.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $188.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.69 million. On average, analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 94.6% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,532,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,610,000 after buying an additional 146,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Leslie’s by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 96,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 17,981 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

