Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.80

Shares of Leon’s Furniture Limited (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$26.80 and last traded at C$26.49, with a volume of 19899 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$24.71.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Leon’s Furniture from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Leon’s Furniture
Leon’s Furniture Price Performance
Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Leon’s Furniture had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of C$562.25 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Leon’s Furniture Limited will post 2.0611111 earnings per share for the current year.
Leon’s Furniture Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Leon’s Furniture’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.
Leon’s Furniture Company Profile
Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. It operates in two segments, Leon's and The Brick. The company provides repair services for household furniture, electronics, and appliances; home office products; warranties; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Leon’s Furniture
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.