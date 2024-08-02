LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.03 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.
LendingClub Stock Down 5.8 %
Shares of NYSE LC traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.76. 953,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,530. LendingClub has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $12.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 2.06.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Erin Selleck sold 4,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $36,257.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,590.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
LendingClub Company Profile
LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.
