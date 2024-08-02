LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the June 30th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LeddarTech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LeddarTech stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 104,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 2.38% of LeddarTech at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of LeddarTech from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

LeddarTech Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LDTC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 18,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,952. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.52. LeddarTech has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that LeddarTech will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LeddarTech

LeddarTech Holdings Inc provides AI-based fusion and perception software solutions for advanced driver assistance solutions and autonomous driving applications in Canada. It offers LeddarVision, a raw sensor fusion and perception platform for automotive and off-road industrial vehicles. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Quebec City, Canada.

