Lbp Am Sa Raises Stock Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Lbp Am Sa increased its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,249 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Breakout Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter worth $15,289,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 1,723.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 303,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,832,000 after purchasing an additional 287,052 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 19,666 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 355.3% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 34,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAP stock traded down $4.32 on Friday, hitting $161.68. 119,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,795. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $116.42 and a 52 week high of $180.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.81. Credicorp had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 18.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $9.4084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This is a boost from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $6.74. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. Credicorp’s payout ratio is currently 55.13%.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

