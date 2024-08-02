Lbp Am Sa Acquires Shares of 17,396 Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Lbp Am Sa acquired a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 79.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Copart during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 125.8% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of CPRT stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,577,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,458,625. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.41 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.38. The company has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.