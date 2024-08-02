Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $124.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Lattice Semiconductor updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.00. 5,782,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,246,751. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.94 and a 200-day moving average of $68.76. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $47.58 and a 52-week high of $98.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on LSCC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $83.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $44,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $88,293.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,005.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $44,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,566 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,529. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

