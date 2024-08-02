Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Given New $125.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lantheus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.00.

Shares of LNTH traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,046. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $126.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.83.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.07). Lantheus had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lantheus will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $26,219.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,227.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total transaction of $26,219.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,227.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 12,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $1,028,037.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,244 shares in the company, valued at $6,408,285.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,799 shares of company stock valued at $3,769,262. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lantheus by 595.3% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,316,000 after buying an additional 1,269,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter valued at $29,956,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth $26,346,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Lantheus by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 20,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 407,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Lantheus by 25.3% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,958,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,867,000 after purchasing an additional 394,837 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

