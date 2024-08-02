Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) CAO Sells $28,597.65 in Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) CAO Brok A. Lahrman sold 415 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $28,597.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,739 shares in the company, valued at $119,834.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Lakeland Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ LKFN opened at $68.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.12. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $44.47 and a 52 week high of $73.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.67.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $68.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.70 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 23.70% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.04%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Lakeland Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 31,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

