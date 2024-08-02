Lake Street Capital Increases Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Price Target to $46.00

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) had its price target increased by Lake Street Capital from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Benchmark Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Fox Advisors downgraded Benchmark Electronics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Sidoti cut Benchmark Electronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.33.

Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $47.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.99. Benchmark Electronics has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $48.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.75 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.07%.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $394,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,498.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Benchmark Electronics news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $394,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,498.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arvind Kamal sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $30,051.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,809.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,560 shares of company stock valued at $688,374. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $7,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 902,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after purchasing an additional 243,480 shares during the period. Circumference Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,558,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,845,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,405,000 after buying an additional 159,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics during the first quarter worth approximately $2,883,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

