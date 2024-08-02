Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.96

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.96 and last traded at $22.90, with a volume of 311522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.39.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.81 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 310,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 398,160 shares in the company, valued at $8,536,550.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 310,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,220 shares of company stock valued at $3,762,016 in the last ninety days. 2.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 179.1% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

