Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Konica Minolta had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion.

Konica Minolta Stock Down 13.2 %

KNCAY stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.93. 1,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,322. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 0.84. Konica Minolta has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Konica Minolta Company Profile

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, China, other Asian countries, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services.

