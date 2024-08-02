Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Konica Minolta had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion.
Konica Minolta Stock Down 13.2 %
KNCAY stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.93. 1,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,322. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 0.84. Konica Minolta has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Konica Minolta Company Profile
