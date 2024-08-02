KOK Price Up 102.8% Over Last Week (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One KOK token can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, KOK has traded up 102.8% against the dollar. KOK has a total market capitalization of $745,777.34 and $88,145.72 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About KOK

KOK is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00150125 USD and is down -19.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $97,410.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

