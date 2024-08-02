Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Acquired by EMC Capital Management

EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 231.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $501,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Kohl’s by 412.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 54,803 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Kohl’s by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 6,577 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,589,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KSS stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,506,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,646,673. Kohl’s Co. has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.74. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.95.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.65%.

Several analysts have commented on KSS shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Kohl’s from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.44.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

