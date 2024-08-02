KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $806.24.

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $60.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $695.44. The company had a trading volume of 661,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,640. The company has a 50 day moving average of $810.31 and a 200 day moving average of $721.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $93.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. KLA has a 1-year low of $440.15 and a 1-year high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 28.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA will post 29.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,905 shares of company stock worth $16,831,966. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,112,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,159,832,000 after acquiring an additional 76,226 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,546,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,061,469,000 after buying an additional 386,810 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,618,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,829,352,000 after buying an additional 71,289 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,048,728,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in KLA by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,113,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,970,000 after purchasing an additional 81,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

