KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,283 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 35,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 17.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 21,842.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 18.5% in the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:KREF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.45. 702,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,500. The company has a quick ratio of 392.62, a current ratio of 392.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.71 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The company has a market capitalization of $793.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 0.99.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust ( NYSE:KREF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($1.87). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -217.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KREF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $9.75 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

