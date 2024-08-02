KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KKR. Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $483,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth $350,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth $204,000. BOKF NA increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 240.3% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $7,470,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,641,076.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,554,644 shares of company stock worth $1,725,355,039 over the last ninety days. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of KKR stock traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.55. 6,603,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,933,652. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.72 and a 52 week high of $128.79. The company has a market capitalization of $109.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.14 million. Analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

