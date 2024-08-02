Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.05

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$13.05 and last traded at C$12.95, with a volume of 119411 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Cormark raised Kinross Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Kinross Gold from C$13.75 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.33.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.08, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.19 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 9.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.7244147 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.09, for a total value of C$77,630.00. In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer William D. Dunford sold 6,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.76, for a total transaction of C$65,377.76. Also, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.09, for a total value of C$77,630.00. Insiders sold 643,076 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,397 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

