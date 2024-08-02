Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Issues Earnings Results

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Kinross Gold stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.66. 15,230,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,286,192. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $9.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.80. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cormark raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.57.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

See Also

