Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) to Issue $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the mining company on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.

Kinross Gold has increased its dividend payment by an average of 25.9% annually over the last three years. Kinross Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 17.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kinross Gold to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Kinross Gold stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.35. The stock had a trading volume of 3,477,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,217,118. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.80. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $9.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KGC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Cormark raised Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on KGC

About Kinross Gold

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.