Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $356.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.20 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 34.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Kforce updated its Q3 guidance to $0.65-0.73 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.650-0.730 EPS.

Kforce Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:KFRC traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.47. 121,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,691. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Kforce has a 12-month low of $53.75 and a 12-month high of $74.79.

Insider Transactions at Kforce

In related news, insider Andrew G. Thomas sold 4,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $294,925.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,255.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kforce news, insider Andrew G. Thomas sold 4,801 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $294,925.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,095 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,255.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph J. Liberatore sold 6,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $411,688.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,252,991.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,439 shares of company stock worth $1,015,114. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Kforce from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

