Kellanova (NYSE:K) Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $69.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kellanova from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellanova currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.79.

Kellanova Stock Performance

K traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.98. 4,468,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,804,780. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.21 and its 200 day moving average is $57.17. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $67.79.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,769.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $4,847,718.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,686,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,594,413.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 865,600 shares of company stock worth $50,837,176 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Kellanova by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Kellanova by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Kellanova by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Kellanova by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

