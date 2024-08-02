Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their outperform rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $17.00.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of EBC stock opened at $16.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.71. Eastern Bankshares has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $17.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $232.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.45 million. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 48.38% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastern Bankshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.44%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 6.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eastern Bankshares by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the period. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

