Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Price Target to $13.00

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded First of Long Island from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLIC

First of Long Island Stock Performance

Shares of First of Long Island stock opened at $13.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $295.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.69. First of Long Island has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $14.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 12.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

First of Long Island Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First of Long Island

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the first quarter valued at $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the first quarter valued at $42,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of First of Long Island by 292.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First of Long Island during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First of Long Island

(Get Free Report)

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.