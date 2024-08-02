Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Price Target to $150.00

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $146.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

CINF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $134.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.21. 72,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial has a 52 week low of $96.86 and a 52 week high of $132.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.74.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.33. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $179,305,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,077,000 after buying an additional 186,629 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 679,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,338,000 after buying an additional 180,355 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at about $22,053,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 270,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,016,000 after acquiring an additional 149,043 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

