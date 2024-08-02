Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Price Target to $20.00

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Provident Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Provident Financial Services from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Provident Financial Services has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.25.

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $18.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.30. Provident Financial Services has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $19.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.39). Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $141.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 66,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Provident Financial Services by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Provident Financial Services by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Provident Financial Services by 3.9% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 43,930 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 991.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

