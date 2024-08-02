Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.360-2.480 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $257.0 million-$269.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $273.9 million. Kadant also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.800-10.050 EPS.

Kadant Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of KAI traded down $14.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $309.94. 102,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,519. Kadant has a 12-month low of $206.86 and a 12-month high of $363.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $302.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.38. Kadant had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kadant will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KAI. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Kadant from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kadant

Insider Buying and Selling at Kadant

In related news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total transaction of $310,526.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,708.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kadant

(Get Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.