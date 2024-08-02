Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kadant Stock Up 1.2 %

KAI traded up $4.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $360.76. 101,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $299.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $300.07. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 1.24. Kadant has a one year low of $196.99 and a one year high of $363.40.

Kadant Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on KAI. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kadant news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total transaction of $310,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,708.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

