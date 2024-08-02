Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Bought by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,203 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,821,292 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $83,172,000 after buying an additional 54,735 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $816,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2,772.3% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 457,074 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $16,939,000 after buying an additional 441,161 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 178,219 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,254,000 after buying an additional 29,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 520,932 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 158,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Up 0.9 %

JNPR stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,715,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,712,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.06, a PEG ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.38. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $38.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.58%. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Argus raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Insider Transactions at Juniper Networks

In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 40,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $197,146.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 970,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,428,813.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 40,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,856,845. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

