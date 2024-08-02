JTC (LON:JTC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,082.00

Shares of Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,082 ($13.92) and last traded at GBX 1,068 ($13.74), with a volume of 154631 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,052 ($13.53).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JTC. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.79) price target on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.15) target price on shares of JTC in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JTC in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,514.29 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 965.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 871.04.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates in two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

