JTC (LON:JTC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,082.00

Shares of Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,082 ($13.92) and last traded at GBX 1,068 ($13.74), with a volume of 154631 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,052 ($13.53).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently issued reports on JTC. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.79) price target on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.15) target price on shares of JTC in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JTC in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.
JTC Price Performance
JTC Company Profile
JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates in two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JTC
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- First Solar Stock: The Dawn of a New Rally in Share Prices
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Mastercard Stock’s Q2 Financial Results Outshine Competitors
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Tobacco Giant’s Shares Fall on EPS Miss, Lackluster Pouch Gains
Receive News & Ratings for JTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.